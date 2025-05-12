Small Business Spotlight: Emmie's Sidewalk Cafe

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Business is brewing for Emmie's Sidewalk Cafe.

Originally serving exclusively on a set of wheels, the storefront is an opportunity for owner Jacqueline Mejia to connect with the community that helped her business grow.

"We wanted people to feel safe," she said. "We wanted people to feel like they can come here, spend the day with us."

Located on Schnoor Street off of Avenue 16 in Madera, Emmie's Sidewalk Cafe specializes in coffee, tea, lemonades and energy drinks.

"Things that are a little different than your average coffee chain -- that way, I have customers that can only get that one drink with me," Mejia said.

The Atwater native spent five years as a barista before graduating college and starting a new career, but her love of coffee fueled her entrepreneurial dreams.

Best sellers are as tasty as they look.

"The Sea Breeze Latte, which is a salted caramel latte with white chocolate mocha," Mejia said.

Pair your drink with a pastry or bites.

"Our biggest seller is probably the acai bowls or our breakfast sandwiches," Mejia said. "We make our croissants here. We also make turkey and cheese croissants here."

In addition to sourcing locally, she also gives back to those that helped her get her start.

"We are a small business here in Madera -- we try to keep everything local," she said.

Emmie's Sidewalk Cafe is open seven days per week. The coffee truck is also available for community events.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.