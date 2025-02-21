Small Business Spotlight: Go Play Party Zone

A $15 entrance pass gets you access to all of the arcade games. An additional $5 gets you on the mini golf course as well.

Located along Highway 41 in Oakhurst, you'll find a tribute to 80's and 90's nostalgia and wholesome family fun.

Located along Highway 41 in Oakhurst, you'll find a tribute to 80's and 90's nostalgia and wholesome family fun.

Located along Highway 41 in Oakhurst, you'll find a tribute to 80's and 90's nostalgia and wholesome family fun.

Located along Highway 41 in Oakhurst, you'll find a tribute to 80's and 90's nostalgia and wholesome family fun.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located along Highway 41 in Oakhurst, you'll find a tribute to 80's and 90's nostalgia and wholesome family fun.

Step back to a time when you could play board games, Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat and Ridge Racer, only these games are set to free play.

"A lot of kids get together and play together," says Brian Zamorano. "We have pool for the adults."

Owners Brian and Melissa Zamorano opened Go Play Party Zone with their son, Tahoe, and the community in mind.

"It's just a really good feeling to see them enjoy what I used to enjoy," Brian said. "It just makes me feel like we're in the right direction doing what we need to do."

After moving to Oakhurst to be closer to family seven years ago, the community embraced not only their family but their business concept. In addition to a donated pool table, community members stepped in to paint the walls and even build a nine-hole mini golf course.

"We wanted to do just games at first, and then it evolved into mini golf and air hockey," Brian said.

"I want them to feel that old-school nostalgia of going to an arcade," Melissa said. "Just having a place that kids can come, socialize and it's a safe space."

A $15 entrance pass gets you access to all of the arcade games. An additional $5 gets you on the mini golf course as well.

Parents can join in on the fun or sit back and relax with a massage chair.

A special wall display is a tribute to the talents of Melissa's late father.

Playtime isn't exclusively for games. An area for kids to color and watch TV is also available.

The community gets even more involved on weekends. You'll find local food trucks outside of Go Play Party Zone, just adding to the fun.

If you want to book a birthday party or special event, reach out to them on the Go Play Party Zone Instagram page.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.