Small Business Spotlight: Kingdom Kafe

A beloved brunch spot is celebrating a year in business inside the Karabakh market in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're looking for a perfectly brewed cup of coffee or slice of something sweet, family-run Kingdom Kafe has a unique way to fuel your day.

"We have something for those coffee lovers who want a strong cortado cappuccino, but we also have very fun drinks if you want a Creme Brulee latte, tiramisu latte or banana bread latte," says Mary Hayrapetyan.

Located in the Karabakh Farmers Market off of Shaw and First in northeast Fresno, Kingdom Kafe has become a hub for get-togethers -- work and play.

Hayrapetyan says her family has run the Armenian market for more than three decades and wanted to expand the ways they serve the Valley.

"I just came up with a cafe because I love coffee, and my mom is an amazing baker," she said. "God just opened a door, and it happened. It wasn't something that we necessarily planned."

In addition to matcha and banana nut lattes, breakfast dishes are made with organic produce from the Armenian farmers market.

"We usually recommend the Ajarski or the shakshuka -- those are probably the most popular things on the menu," Hayrapetyan said.

Ajarski is a freshly baked bread and cheese boat with a sunnyside up egg, bell peppers and meat.

The shakshuka is packed with flavor. The seasoned tomato base and eggs are served with sourdough toast that's also baked freshly in house.

Finish your meal with decadent honey or carrot cake.

Mary says her family has appreciated sharing authentic Armenian dishes alongside American brunch.

Any tips raised benefit orphans in Armenia.

"Within the next year, my family will be traveling to Armenia," Hayrapetyan said. "We ourselves will take that money, and we're kind of hoping to rebuild some of the broken down orphanages there.

