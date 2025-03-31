Small Business Spotlight: Kintsugi Sushi

From Poke bowls to party trays, a family-run sushi business is kicking it up a notch in the kitchen.

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kintsugi Sushi is serving up fresh fish in locations across Central California, but you won't find them in a standalone restaurant.

Instead, you'll find them inside grocery stores, like the Valley Food Super Center in Kerman off of Madera Avenue. It's one of eight locations they serve.

"We deliver and prepare fresh daily to grocery markets across the Central Valley," says owner Khun Min.

A 9th location is in the works.

Each counter features their rainbow, tuna volcano, tempura dynamite, nigiri, and crunchy California rolls.

Each piece is restaurant quality, without the restaurant price.

"We have less overhead than the restaurant," says Min. They prepare their deliveries at the Clovis Culinary Center, where they met the owners of the family-run markets you can find them in.

This is also where they prepare for catering events.

"We make it fresh, and depending on what they want, we can do party trays, platters, also we have a chef that makes it there for the party as well," says Min.

Originally from Burma, he and his wife moved to the US to attend Wichita State before coming to live in Central California in 2015 to help open a friend's restaurant. It was in 2021 that they launched Kintsugi.

Translated to English, Kintsugi means joining or mending with gold, referring to the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with lacquer and gold.

"This sushi business put me back together after so many failures, so I chose Kintsugi," says Min.

The family-owned business focuses on the community. Offering fundraisers for non-profits in the first month at every new location.

"Everywhere we place, we try to give back to the community as much as we can because we believe that small businesses can only survive with the community's support," says Min.

