Small Business Spotlight: La Tienda

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether it's the thrill of the thrift or bargain hunting, we can all feel good about shopping at La Tienda.

"Our mission is to help and support Valley Children's Hospital through donations from our community, which gives us a chance to give a donation at the end of the year," says La Tienda Guild President, Barbara Ellison.

In operation for more than 70 years, the guild's mission is to support the miracle makers at Valley Children's. Both volunteers and customers have experience with the hospital.

"They've had children, grandchildren at the hospital, so they've also been able to reap the rewards at the hospital," Ellison said.

Located on Olive Avenue off Broadway, in the heart of Fresno's Tower District, the options are endless when it comes to what's in stock.

Seasonal Items are also in stock. The shop, run by volunteers, turns donations and proceeds into a way to support Valley Children's and has raised millions by doing so.

Though they first opened these doors in 1986, after moving from the original location, there are still first-time customers walking in saying they'd never head about the shop.

"From my generation, we don't have the experience with Instagram and technology," Ellison said.

That's where first-time shopper turned volunteer Brenda Bookout comes into play.

"I kind of taught the ladies, 'Hey, this is Instagram, and this is how people are finding little shops.'"

You can now find La Tienda Guild Thrift Shop on Instagram, where Brenda posts available items, discounts, donations and special events.

"I thought it was a good cause to help Valley Children's Hospital and our community," she said.

As someone who has directly benefited from the quality care of the hospital, she jumped at the opportunity to help.

"It's just something touching; I felt the need to go," she said.

La Tienda Guild is still actively recruiting volunteers. They say that will help them extend the hours of the shop.

