Small Business Spotlight: The Layover

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located on Fulton between Fresno and Merced streets in downtown Fresno, you can find a hub for entertainment and travel.

"If you're going to have a layover, make the most out of it," says The Layover Owner, Miguel Martinez.

The Layover in Downtown Fresno allows you to do just that, specializing in comfort food and brews.

"We have really popular burgers on the menu," Martinez said. "Our most popular is the runway Angus burger."

The smash burger, dollar tacos and asada fries are also popular items, but the menus differ from lunch to the evening.

Martinez has filled the space with travel inspiration in the form of posters, pictures and even a live feed of popular travel destinations.

"We have a big projector and we have a couple of screens, so if you come during lunchtime, you're likely to see a live feed from Tokyo or from somewhere in South America," he said.

Think airport lounge vibes without the airport lounge price.

"Can come in here, take a break, enjoy some food, meet some people, meet some friends, create community," Martinez said.

The screens are also available to play the big game, your favorite soccer club matches abroad and the stage is set for so much more.

If the venue looks familiar to you, that's because it used to be Peeve's Public House. You'll find nods to the artist community throughout the pub.

"Downtown Fresno in general, there's a lot of cool stuff happening down here," Martinez said. "We're excited to add to that, create another option down here."

In addition to Thursday night karaoke and Saturday DJ's, the calendar continues to get filled with soccer matches and private events.

Martinez says he also hopes to fuse his love of this community and his love for travel.

"We've established contacts and community in places all over the world," he said. "Anytime we've been planning a trip, we allow people to tag along."

