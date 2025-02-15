Small Business Spotlight: Let Me Take a Look

A northeast Fresno boutique is becoming a one-stop shop for your gift-giving needs.

A northeast Fresno boutique is becoming a one-stop shop for your gift-giving needs.

A northeast Fresno boutique is becoming a one-stop shop for your gift-giving needs.

A northeast Fresno boutique is becoming a one-stop shop for your gift-giving needs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This gift shop, off Cedar and Barstow in Northeast Fresno is proving to be a charming addition to Bulldog Plaza.

"You can relax, walk around and just enjoy the space. So I love providing this for Fresno," Let Me Take a Look owner Suevia Vang said.

"Let Me Take a Look" is both the store name and something you'll likely say when passing by.

"When my sister would visit me in LA, we would explore different districts and she would always tell me 'oh, let me take a look' at other small businesses and that's how the name came to be," Vang said.

Fresno native and shop owner Suevia Vang spent 14 years in Southern California going to school and working in the design industry.

When opting to go into business for herself, from catering to creatives, she knew the Central Valley would be the spot.

Window shoppers will immediately notice the plant display thriving in front.

"Mainly easy plants because I want everyone to have a successful plant journey," Vang said.

Ceramic pots to pair are sourced both locally and from LA. As are the artisinal soaps, totes, and tees.

The biggest draw is the charm bar.

"The chains can vary from necklaces, bracelets, bag chains to bookmarks hair clips, earrings, pins that they can put on their shirt, backpack, phone charms," Vang said.

Once you select your chain, you can choose from more than 300 different charms.

Vang is there for inspiration, but customers have fun letting their personality shine.

"It's up to you too however you like it, that's the purpose of the charm station," Vang said.

Charm stations throughout the shop are equipped with pliers and rings, allowing you to build your own.

Don't worry if you're a first timer, Vang walks you through the process.

Shopping for a Swiftie? or looking for a unique piece of décor? A variety of pieces, including stationary, blind boxes, fun office supplies and vinyl stickers, are also on hand.

"There's a lot happening in this show they'll find something for someone that's the goal," Vang said.

Let Me Take a Look is open Tuesdays through Sundays.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.