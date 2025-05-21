Small Business Spotlight: Lilyy's Creations

Fresno natives have turned their love of flowers into a budding business.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Freshly cut flowers and exotic plants are in full bloom at Lilyy's Flower Creations.

Located on Shields between West and Channing Way, you can find florals fit for any occasion.

"There are so many celebrations that come with ordering flowers, so it's awesome to know that we can make an impact," says co-owner Liana Correa.

September marks three years in business for co-owners Liana and Daniel.

The Fresno natives started at pop-ups and collaborations with other local businesses.

"The first two years, we worked out of the garage," says co-owner Daniel Cobarrubias.

They can now expand their reach and inventory with a new storefront, while continuing pop-ups.

"We have a good following, a lot of supporters," Cobarrubias said. "They're the reason we're able to move at such a fast pace."

Each arrangement hand handcrafted to bring a customer's vision to life.

"We mostly do orders through Instagram but now that we have a storefront, we're able to take walk-ins," Correa said.

The plants are brought in monthly from San Diego.

Shopping for a special occasion or looking to liven up your living space? The pair is branching out with their offerings and helping with special occasions.

Lilyy's Flower Creations is open Tuesday through Sunday, starting at 10 am. You can also find where they'll be doing pop-up workshops on their Instagram.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.