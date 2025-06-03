Small Business Spotlight: Motion Madness

A family-run e-bike shop in Clovis is seeing a boost in business with their new location and the growing popularity of the ride.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- They're touted as an eco-friendly alternative to gas powered vehicles, and depending on the brand, can travel more than 30 miles per charge.

Located off of Tollhouse and Sunnyside in Clovis, family-run Motion Madness is an official dealer for 10 brands of electric bikes and features a showroom filled with assembled and tuned e-bikes ready to ride.

Travel distance and mobility determine size and specs.

"A lot of it's based on the range they want to get, so a certain bike would accommodate that with a larger battery," says Motion Madness Owner, Ron Chakov.

There are two modes on an electric bike: pedal assist mode, where the motor gives you a boost, or a throttle-only mode allows you to stop pedaling.

"It has a street legal mode that goes 20 miles an hour, and you can put it in an offroad mode that goes 50 miles an hour," Chakov said.

The laws surrounding e-bikes are evolving with the growing popularity, so they stay on top of changes and keep customers informed.

The shop doesn't stop at the showroom.

"We pride ourselves in the service end," Chakov said.

Service, maintenance and diagnostics can be found in the back, where you'll find Chakov.

"We can get the parts for each e-bike we sell and do the necessary repairs," he said.

Chakov first launched the business in 2018, but it took off during the pandemic.

"We started out by converting regular bikes to e-bikes," he said.

For those that take on the task of their own e-bike repairs, Chakov warns there could be costly mistakes made as it's a more involved process than changing a tire on a standard bike.

"It can actually ruin the cable, which cannot be replaced," he said. "In that case, you have to change out the whole motor."

The shop has a variety of accessories, including safety gear.

Motion Madness offers test rides as well.

