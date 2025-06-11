Small Business Spotlight: Resort Life Carts

The golf cart market is exploding in size as people find use for them off the course.

The golf cart market is exploding in size as people find use for them off the course.

The golf cart market is exploding in size as people find use for them off the course.

The golf cart market is exploding in size as people find use for them off the course.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether it's functionality or the automotive aesthetics, these four-wheel rides are proving to be the talk of the town.

"We sell excitement and we sell fun," Resort Life Carts chief financial officer Tracy Spraetz said.

Named California's leading custom golf cart dealer, Resort Life Carts specializes in both performance and style.

"They're affordable driving. They're street legal and with that it becomes an option to have a fun third car now," Resort Life Carts owner Paul Spraetz said. "4-seater and 6-seater are the most popular they look like little SUVs."

After moving to a cart-friendly neighborhood in 2022, Valley natives Paul and Tracey Spraetz saw the growing demand.

The business that started in a garage, has grown exponentially.

"We're in this to make people happy," Tracy said.

Located off of Highway 41 in what was originally Bohner Lacefield Marine, Resort life carts is both a showroom and service center for everything from battery replacements to custom seating.

"We've been selling carts all up and down the central parts of the valley. Now were doing custom upholstery, custom paint custom wheels and tires so were building carts now and shipping them to NFL players in Texas," Paul said.

"Do they want lights, do they want custom tires and rims, do they want special seats?" Tracy said.

Safety education also comes into play.

"If it's going to be driven in a neighborhood, we need to talk about the street legal piece and why it's important to register them and why it's important that everyone that drives it has a driver's license," Tracy said.

Paul and Tracy took me for a test drive to showcase the functionality but ended up sharing the incredible memories made when selling a surprise retirement gift, or a neighborhood parade cart.

"When you get to be a part of someone's special moments and memories what is that to you guys?" I asked.

"That's the best part, it's the best part," Tracy and Paul replied.

Our ride stopped in front of their newest way of getting the word out.

"This is our new entity it's called Epic Mobile Screens," Paul said.

The mobile, high-def LED screen isn't exclusive to advertising. It can play movies, livestreams and football games.

"Corporate events, fundraisers, we have a walk booked in October, we have tailgate parties booked. It's just another new fun adventure for us," Tracy said.

Resort Life Carts is open Monday through Saturday. Carts are ready to ride but customizations can take up to two weeks.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.