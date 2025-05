Small Business Spotlight: Sanctuary Coffee Roasting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After nearly two decades in fine dining, the man known for his culinary expertise at Cracked Pepper is bringing his focus on flavors to coffee roasting.

On Tuesday, Chef Vatche Moukhtarian joined Action News to talk about his move to roasting and the experience he's created.

You can learn more about Sanctuary Coffee Roasting on the company's website.

There, you can shop their products and learn more about partnering with them for wholesale.