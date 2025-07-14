Small Business Spotlight: Sierra Ranch Chili

An award-winning spice company's chili samples secured them a following so big that the business has evolved to now serving hot food.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The heat is on at the Clovis Culinary Center, where you can find Gina Sierra and Victor Navarro IV of Sierra Ranch Chili.

What started as a spice company in November of 2024 quickly evolved into a comfort food staple thanks to customer interaction at the Home & Garden Show.

"We got such great feedback from all the customers getting samples that it kind of snowballed into people wanting us to serve hot food," Navarro IV said.

"By our third show, everyone was like, 'We want you to make the hot chili.'" Sierra said.

Sierra says the original recipe is her godfather's.

"I helped him with the company starting it up, and we had so much fun, he encouraged me to branch off and do my own thing in California," she said.

The protein-packed all-meat chili features whole ingredients.

Serve on top of Fritos, it's topped with cheese, jalapenos and sour cream.

The signature spice-dump has your shopping list on the side so you can re-create it, make your own version or be one of the many that flock to farmers markets to get their taste by the 8, 12 or 32-ounce serving.

Sloppy Joes and Frito boats add a touch of nostalgia.

"We kind of kicked it up a notch with our burnt end brisket link sausage, which is just a little step up from your basic chili dog," Navarro IV said.

The connection to the community inspired the soon-to-be-released vegan hickory blend and a jambalaya mix.

"Especially after the first conversation we have at the market, it's like, 'This is why we do this.'" Sierra said.

For more information, visit their Instagram page.

