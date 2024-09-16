Small Business Spotlight: Springly

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located in the Villaggio Shopping Center off of Blackstone in north Fresno, Springly offers a fresh spin on traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

"I think we do a great part in honoring traditional flavors, but then also celebrating the innovative flavors we bring to this space," says Springly Owner Selena Le.

Le says the menu is a nod to the dishes she loved growing up, including mom's recipe for egg rolls.

"We have our house-sauteed beef, our charbroiled pork and our fresh shrimp rolls," she said.

There are two ways to order -- try a signature dish or customize your own banh mi, spring rolls or bowls.

"This is the first build-your-own for Vietnamese cuisine in the Central Valley," Le said.

While pho isn't on the menu yet, the pho brisket banh mi, served similar to French dip, will satisfy that craving.

"The brisket gets slow-cooked for about four to five hours, and it's going to have the same taste as the herbs and spices in a traditional pho broth," Le said.

While bringing patrons a taste of home, locally-sourced ingredients add to the celebration of local business, including menu collaborations with Noc Box Coffee Studio -- that curated the Cloud 9.

Craving something bubbly? The non-alcoholic mango lychee mojito might do the trick.

"We have mango jam and a fresh lychee syrup that we import from France," Le said.

Culture Bakehouse rounds out the multitude of flavors on tap with pastries you can grab on the go.

Fresh ingredients aren't limited to food. Springly partners with local growers, so you can surprise someone or spoil your self with fresh-cut blooms.

"When you walk into this space, the ultimate thing is all things alive and everything fresh," Le said.

