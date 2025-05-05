Small Business Spotlight: The Wardrobe Department

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Even the savviest of shoppers can use a little inspiration to find the perfect outfit.

A Clovis-based styling service wants to set you up for success.

The Wardrobe Department offers virtual or in-person styling sessions.

"If you have a special event or a trip coming up, or if you want a capsule wardrobe, I can send some recommendations to you that way," says founder Brooke Valenzuela. "I do have a platform that makes it easy for me to show you your option put looks together."

Valenzuela offers clients closet edits so they can sport a new look without spending on a new wardrobe.

"I can make recommendations on what to keep, what to get rid of and I can also restyle some outfits with what you already have," she said.

Brooke has more than 13 years in the corporate fashion industry buying for major brands.

The Fresno native is using that experience to help women look and feel their best.

Color analysis is a great starting point.

"The way colors react to your complexion is a powerful thing," Valenzuela said. "if you're trying to build a more intentional wardrobe, this is the perfect thing to do because theres no more questioning or guessing."

We had to find out ourselves. We started by finding undertones, which Valenzuela can find by comparing and constrasting different colors in natural lighting.

"Undertones are the most important determinant," she said. "We also take into consideration your hair color, eye color, your natural coloring."

Book an in-person color analysis or any of the styling services through The Wardrobe Department Instagram.