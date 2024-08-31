3 killed after plane crashes into residential neighborhood in Oregon: Officials

A small, twin-engine plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Fairview, Oregon, on Saturday, authorities said.

Three people were killed om the crash, according to Gresham Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

The fire chief said the Cessna 421C pilot, a single passenger and someone who lived in one of the townhouses died.

The plane crashed near Troutdale Airport in Oregon around 10:30 a.m. local time hitting a power pole or tower, which caused a brush fire. The aircraft then crashed into a building of connected townhomes, igniting a fire in two structures, before spreading into four, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said at a press conference Saturday.

At least five families have been displaced, with a sixth condo currently being evaluated, according to Lewis.

Two transmission lines from Portland General Electric remain down Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Fairview is about 20 minutes outside of Portland, Oregon.

Debris from the crash is scattered across multiple areas, and the Sheriff's Office is securing the scene to assist the FAA investigation.

Photos show thick smoke and a burning home after the plane crashed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSBwill be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.