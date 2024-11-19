Solar project in Visalia could give relief on electricity bills

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Low-income residents in the South Valley could soon get some relief on their electricity bills.

The help comes from the launch of the Visalia Community Solar Project on Monday.

The solar panel field on Road 148 near Walnut Avenue will generate power for more than 3,700 residents in the area.

Each household could save $40 per month.

Senator Anna Caballero, assemblymember Devon Mathis and assemblymember-elect Alexandra Macedo attended an event celebrating the project.

It's one of three solar initiatives in the Valley as part of the Disadvantaged Communities Green Tariff Program.

The other two are in Corcoran and Lemoore.

