Special election for California Assembly District 32

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- People in Tulare and Kern Counties will be heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the District 32 special primary election.

Republican Vince Fong vacated the seat that covers parts of Tulare and Kern Counties last year.

That's after he won a congressional election to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The certified list of candidates includes Democrat educator and school board member Chris Cruz-Boone, farmer and businessman Stan Ellis, a registered Republican, Holli Willibey, a Republican and El Tejon Unified School Board member and clinical social worker William Brown Jr., who is a registered Libertarian

In-person voting takes place from 7 am until 8 pm Tuesday.