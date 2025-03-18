Special election for Fresno City Council District 5

Voters will select a new City Council representative for a large area of southeast Fresno.

Voters will select a new City Council representative for a large area of southeast Fresno.

Voters will select a new City Council representative for a large area of southeast Fresno.

Voters will select a new City Council representative for a large area of southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Voters will select a new City Council representative for a large area of southeast Fresno.

District 5 voters will choose between four candidates vying for the seat.

It was left vacant after Luis Chavez left the seat in January after being elected as District Two County Supervisor.

District 5 encompasses areas of southeast Fresno, including neighborhoods along Cesar Chavez Avenue bordering Calwa to the southwest and surrounding the Sunnyside county island to the east.

Candidates include CEO of the Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association, Jose Leon Barraza, Fresno resident Paul Condon, Fresno Unified trustee Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas and Sanger Unified trustee Brandon Vang.

Voting takes place from 7 am to 8 pm Tuesday.