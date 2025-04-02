St. Agnes Medical Center using leadless pacemaker

FRENO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The heart is a central organ that never stops. It pumps blood and carries oxygen and nutrients throughout our bodies.

"The heart beats more than 100,000 times a day," says Dr. Dalpinder Sandhu.

But sometimes our heartbeats can be irregular, or even experience slower rhythms.

That's why a pacemaker can help get folks back on track.

"In those individuals, we need to help it," Dr. Sandhu said. "The pacemaker provides an electrical signal to the heart so it can beat."

Now, the Dual Chamber Leadless Pacemaker is sparking change when it comes to the medical technology.

Dr. Sandhu has worked with this new device.

"Most of the time, more than 90% of the time, we need to pace two chambers of the heart," he said. "This is a very new and innovate technology where we can put a pacemaker in the top and lower chambers and synchronize them both."

Glyniss D'Mello is the Director of Telemetry and Cardiovascular Services with St. Agnes Medical Center.

She says the dual leadless pacemaker uses a minimally invasive procedure and can help reduce risks.

"There is no reasons for leads to fracture because it's wireless technology and there's no surgical site infections, so the risk of surgical site incisions and infections go away," she said.

The lifespan of the leadless pacemaker is about 15 years.

Earlier this year, St. Agnes Medical Center became the first hospital in the Central Valley to use this type of technology.

Health experts say this can improve the quality of life for patients, especially elderly or immunocompromised.

"Everybody wants to be able to move around the community not having issues," D'Mello said. "There's not scarring, so there's the cosmetic angle. There's no bump on the chest."

St. Agnes Medical Center also says that in having this treatment at their facility, it provides Valley residents with more access to care and keeps them closer to home

