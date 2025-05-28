Stacy May-Johnson steps down as head coach of Fresno State softball team

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stacy May-Johnson is leaving Fresno State.
After four seasons as the Bulldogs softball coach, she's accepted a similar role at Iowa, her alma mater.
She finishes her time at Fresno State with a record of 112-106.
Last year's team was 37-20, finishing runner-up at the Mountain West Championship.
Director of Athletics Garrett Klassy says there will be a national search to find the team's next coach.
"Fresno State Softball is one of the premier programs on the West Coast, with a championship legacy and passionate fan base that sets it apart," said Klassy.
"We are proud of that history, and we are committed to finding a head coach who can elevate our program to even greater heights. The national search begins immediately, and we fully expect to attract top-tier candidates who understand what it means to represent the Valley."
