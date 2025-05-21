Staffing added to North Fork CAL FIRE station for wildfire season

Concerns for more fires are heightened as breezy and dry conditions sweep through Central California later this week.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Concerns for more fires are heightened as breezy and dry conditions sweep through Central California later this week.

For residents in this wildfire-prone region, the added staffing in North Fork could make all the difference during fire season.

A heartbreaking loss fueled Madera County residents like Rick Hamilton to push county leaders to invest in fire safety.

Photos show what was left of Hamilton's home after the 2017 Mission Fire.

"We got back within an hour, and all we had left to our name was the vehicle. Everything is going, totally wiped out," said Hamilton.

For years, CAL FIRE Station 11 in North Fork sat empty as budget constraints kept it from being fully staffed.

But that changed earlier this month.

"We've been able to put together an agreement where we contract firefighters who work for the state. They're not contracted with us," explained Jay Varney, an administrator with Madera County.

They work directly with the state of California, who are now positioned in that fire station."

Varney says the county voted to optimize resources from a nearby CAL FIRE station.

"(There are) firefighters there at the Rancheria station and at Station 11, the North Fork station. It allows for a better response."

The new facility at Station 11 is about 95% complete.

Once finished, it will also house a sheriff's substation and an EMT crew.

With wildfire season fast approaching, Hamilton says he's relieved to see progress.

Hamilton says there's more work to be done.

On June 14th, community members will meet with county leaders and Assemblyman David Tangipa to discuss next steps and ensure the safety of this area.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, X and Instagram.