Stan Ellis declaring victory in special election for California Assembly District 32

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican farmer and businessman, Stan Ellis, is declaring victory in the special election for State Assembly District 32, which spans parts of Tulare and Kern counties.

Early numbers from the Secretary of State show Ellis is in the lead with more than 63 percent.

Democratic educator, Chris Cruz-Boone, follows behind at about 29 percent.

For a candidate to win this election outright, they need to receive more than 50 percent of the vote once the election is certified.

The District 32 seat was vacated when Vince Fong was elected to the House of Representatives to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who resigned.

However, that process played out too close to Election Day to pull Fong's name from the ballot for the State Assembly, resulting in a special election for his previous seat.

Fong is congratulating Ellis, saying in a statement, "I look forward to working with Assemblyman-elect Ellis on the critical needs of the Central Valley so our region can continue to grow and thrive."

