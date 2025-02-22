State completes survey of Madera Community Hospital ahead of reopening

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials with the California Department of Public Health have completed their survey of Madera Community Hospital as the facility is even closer to reopening.

The department says the assessment was positive and only a few minor areas are in need of correction before the hospital can welcome patients.

The hospital says it's now working diligently to address the identified corrections.

The hospital also released a statement saying in part...

Patient safety and quality care are our top priorities. We are proud of the progress we have made and remain focused on achieving 100 percent compliance. We are confident that we will meet the C-D-P-H's requirements in a timely manner.

