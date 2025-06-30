Staying safe in the Central Valley heat as temperatures rise

As these hot temperatures linger, there's concern over recurring heat-related illnesses.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Under the beating sun, people in Fresno were finding ways to stay cool on Sunday.

"Pistachio, Peach Lemonade Sherbet, a flower one and I got the mix of peanut and chocolate swirl," said Marissa and Alex Hernandez with their kids.

The family of four made their way to get ice cream at Ampersand in Central Fresno.

"It's really hot out here, and we love this ice cream," said Hernandez.

Across town at Woodward Park, dog owners were also trying to keep themselves and their furry friends cool under the blazing sun.

"I know we give them some frozen treat to chill out on that," said one dog owner, David Tavares. "Always keep this water bottle with me and it's nifty. Fills up with water, keeps him hydrated and keeps him cool," explained dog owner, Cierra Guerra.

As the sun began to set, smoke filled the air in Downtown Fresno.

Fresno City Fire crews were battling flames that destroyed two homes. One of the major challenges was the heat.

"Rehabilitation is an issue. Keeping track of our people, making sure they're not suffering from heat-related illness," said Battalion Chief Thomas Cope.

He explains that crews have American Ambulance on hand in case the hot weather becomes an issue for crews. Firefighters also have access to volunteers helping them stay hydrated while battling a blaze.

First responders encourage people to keep a watchful eye on friends and family. They say children and seniors are most at risk in the hot weather.

