Staying safe from sun's UV rays during Valley summers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As you spend time outdoors this summer, doctors want to make sure you're protecting yourself from the sun's rays.

"We need to always remember that the sun has harmful UV rays," said Dr. Sukhjeet Batth.

According to a national survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults, 52% of Gen Z adults were unaware of one or more sunburn risks, such as an increased risk of developing skin cancer or premature skin aging. Meanwhile, 28% said they didn't believe suntans cause skin cancer.

However, that misinformation can have dangerous effects.

Dr. Batth is a radiation oncologist at cCARE in northeast Fresno.

He said he's treating more and more younger adults for what's called "non-melanoma skin cancer," which is the most common type of skin cancer in the country.

"We see this whole full spectrum," he explained. "Some of the less aggressive ones would be what we call basal cell carcinoma. Then you also have squamous cell carcinoma, which is a little more aggressive."

The best prevention is protecting your skin with clothing and sunscreen.

Even if you don't see the sun, Dr. Batth said UV rays are always present throughout the day.

He added that the higher the sunscreen SPF doesn't always mean it's better, but aim for an SPF of at least 30.

"I always say and recommend that you plan to reapply, especially if you're going to be out there for more than a couple of hours," said Dr. Batth.

It's important you tell your doctor about any changes, growth or new spots on your skin -- as most skin cancer is treatable if caught early.

