Stone fruit season in full swing at Parlier orchard using innovative harvesting method

Peach and nectarine season is in full swing at HMC Farms in Parlier.

Peach and nectarine season is in full swing at HMC Farms in Parlier.

Peach and nectarine season is in full swing at HMC Farms in Parlier.

Peach and nectarine season is in full swing at HMC Farms in Parlier.

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- As summer temperatures rise, peaches and nectarines are ripening quickly in the Central Valley, and harvest is underway at HMC Farms in Parlier, where a unique approach to picking is drawing attention.

Instead of using traditional ladders, workers at this orchard harvest fruit from elevated platforms. For safety, they're also tethered to the equipment as they move through the rows of trees.

HMC Farms grows 25 varieties of organic stone fruit across 100 acres. Company president Jon McClarty says most of their fruit is shipped across North America, including Canada.

"Our company ships almost everything domestically, or to Canada, so it's North America trade," McClarty said.

The farm often hosts international growers who come to learn about both fruit production and the platform-based harvesting method.

"It's always an opportunity to learn," McClarty said. "Our weather isn't the same as theirs, and our practices aren't either - but there's always something to gain by seeing how others do things."

Some sections of the orchard are covered with netting, which McClarty says is primarily for hail protection, though it also provides shade and comfort for workers during the hot summer months.

This year's crop is especially sweet, though McClarty notes that yields appear to be lighter than usual. He also shared a tip for shoppers looking to pick the best fruit.

"For nectarines, if it's fully red on one side but green or dark green on the other, I'd avoid it," he said. "Look for a golden background instead."

With so many varieties grown on-site, HMC Farms expects its stone fruit season to continue through October.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and X.