Stopping spread of West Nile mosquitoes and free resources in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we hit peak mosquito season, local abatement districts are doing what they can to keep those that could carry West Nile Virus from spreading the disease.

The Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District has set 400 traps in Tulare County and brought thousands of mosquitoes into the lab for testing.

"We have tested around 1,300 samples for the year, and we have 85 mosquito samples that are positive for West Nile, percentage wise it's still low," mentions Andrea Troupin, Scientific Program Manager at Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District in Visalia.

But low numbers can still mean a potential risk to the community.

And although most people won't show symptoms, those with underlying health conditions may have more serious side effects if bitten by an infected mosquito.

"They can have more serious side effects, which can cause paralysis, coma, and eventually death," explains Andrea.

Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District says mosquitoes that carry West Nile may be closer than we think.

They could live in backyards, near bodies of water, big or small.

But there are free resources and things you can do to help take action.

Protecting yourself with an EPA-registered insect repellent is a first step..

Then, securing your home.

"Be vigilant in your property, look for any standing water, buckets, potted plants, trays underneath the plants... Make sure your windows are sealed off," mentions Erick Arriaga, Community Outreach Coordinator at Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District.

The rest happens at the Mosquito Fish Hatchery, where thousands of fish are bred and available to locals to help get rid of mosquitoes around homes.

Especially green pools that are overwhelmed with algae, "The mosquitoes produced in these pools are also mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile virus, so the more we have in these neighborhoods in these pools, the riskier it is for the public to be outside."

The Mosquito Fish are available for locals to help clear bodies of water.

"If you have one or you have a neighbor that has one, you can call us. We will visit your home or your neighbor's home and help them keep it mosquito-free. We don't fine anyone, we don't charge anyone, so it's no cost, we just wanna get in there, treat your pool," mentions Erick.

The district hopes to reach about 1,300 suspected green pools in the district..

Each pool potentially produces over a thousand mosquitoes a day.

For more details, you can reach The Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District at (559) 732-8606. The district covers northern Tulare County, including Visalia, Exeter,and Farmersville.

The Tulare Mosquito Abatement District can be reached at (559) 686-6628.

Those in Kings County can reach the Kings Mosquito Abatement District at (559) 584-3326.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, X and Instagram.