Storm brings rain, hail, thunder and snow to Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Sunday, a storm brought rain, hail, and thunder to the Valley floor, and up in the Sierra, it brought a fresh layer of snow.

Even though rain and hail were pounding the pavement, the sight of weather was a happy one for people.

"I've noticed with the last few rainstorms everything is green and fresh looking now, which is always really nice," said Kendra Burt in Madera.

Several people gathered in the Tower District for the Mardi Gras parade, ready with umbrellas in anticipation of severe weather.

"Rain or shine, as long as it's safe for our community to be here, we are going to be here, rain or shine," said one Mardi Gras organizer.

Even with the wet conditions, people still found time to go out and enjoy the cool weather at River Park.

"Even though the rain comes and goes. Sometimes we have the flooding that happens, you know, every so often. It's just nice to kind of be able to take a walk out. It still goes on, that's why we wear jackets and everything else. So, the rain doesn't necessarily stop a good day," said Kyle Lyman.

In the North Valley, Madera Police alerted people of severe flooding and asked residents to be patient as Public Works cleared the streets for drivers.

