Storm brings several feet of fresh snow to Sierra mountains

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The recent storms have transformed the Sierra boosting the ski season for China Peak Mountain Resort and the surrounding businesses.

Three weeks ago on January 27, brown ground covered much of the base from the lack of snow.

It was a much different scene on Friday.

Several feet of fresh powder just in time for the holiday weekend.

Plenty of snow could be seen around Shaver Lake.

The people visiting the area were not only from other parts of the Central Valley but also from the Central Coast.

And they were all excited about this fresh snow.

Pismo Beach resident Joseph Silva said, "We're pumped up. Yeah, we're excited. We're gonna snowboard all day tomorrow. I got my nephews out here so we're gonna have a good time."

Silva wasn't the only one, Tatiana Phanthavongsa drove up from Fresno so her son could experience the winter weather.

Phanthavongsa said, "We rented a cabin for two nights for my son's second birthday. And we wanted to come to the snow for him to have his first experience in the snow."

Caltrans spokesman Larry Johnson says it's best to be prepared for the worst-case scenario by packing extra snacks, blankets, and portable chargers.

As snow continued to come down in Shaver, crews were working around the clock.

"In advance, we got all the equipment up and running. We get Cruz on 24-hour shifts so there's already somebody on standby. So when the storm actually does hit, they're ready to go," Johnson said.

Snow was piling up at China Peak on Friday morning as well.

The ski resort expects a lot of people to make their way up to the Sierras. China Peak CEO Tim Cohee recommends carpooling with friends.

"Well, it's obviously been the biggest storm of the year," Cohee said. "Not only for China Peak, but for all the California resorts. It hit really well here in central California, really, really hard."

Cohee says they are working nonstop to get ready for the influx of people.

"We're probably going to see one of the biggest days ever in California skiing. When it lines up like this, two or three or 4 feet of snow and the sun comes out on the biggest ski weekend of the year, it's gonna be probably pretty good."

