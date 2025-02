Streaks of light spotted in sky across Central California after rocket launch

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A SpaceX rocket launch illuminated the California sky on Monday night.

Photos and videos from ABC30 insiders show the stunning streak from various locations across the Valley.

The rocket launched just after 6 pm from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

SpaceX says the mission launched 23 Starlink satellites into Earth's orbit.