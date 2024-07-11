Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Corcoran, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Corcoran that stemmed from a reported car crash.

Police have taken 27-year-old Alex Barrera into custody for the incident that happened on July 2 just after 6:30 pm on Dairy and Hanna Avenues.

Authorities found 40-year-old Jason Pico with a gunshot wound inside the car. They say he was shot before crashing his car.

Police conducted a search warrant at Barrera's apartment at 11 pm Wednesday, where he was taken into custody.

Barrera was booked into the Kings County Jail on a murder charge. He is being held without bail.

This was the second homicide of the year in Corcoran.

