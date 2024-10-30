Suspect arrested for intentionally hitting man with car in Visalia, police say

A man is in custody after police say he ran into a man with his car in Tulare County.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after police say he ran into a man with his car in Tulare County.

It happened just after 6 pm Tuesday in the Lowe's parking lot on Mooney in Visalia.

Police arrived to find a 51-year-old man who they said had been intentionally struck by a car in the parking lot.

They say the suspect, 49-year-old Jeremy Miles, abandoned his vehicle and ran away, but officers quickly arrested him nearby.

The victim was transported to Kaweah Health and is expected to be okay.

Miles was booked into the Tulare County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

His bail is set at $50,000.