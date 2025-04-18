Suspect arrested for setting fire at car dealership in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for setting a fire at a car dealership in downtown Fresno over the weekend.

Authorities say Steven Gilbert Reinhart has been charged with seven counts of arson.

Video from the Fresno Fire Department showed the flames quickly spreading Saturday morning at the business near Cesar Chavez and Van Ness.

The footage captured the fire engulfing three vehicles.

Fire officials tell Action News that Reinhart has a lengthy criminal history, but this is his first arson offense.