Suspect arrested for shooting that killed man, injured another in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Hanford on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:15 pm in a parking lot near the In-N-Out restaurant on 12th Avenue and Centennial Drive.

Hanford police say 23-year-old Daniel Dawson was found outside of a vehicle.

A second man was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Officers say 27-year-old Rafael Estrada ran away from the scene after opening fire on the victims.

He was arrested the following day at an apartment complex in Goshen.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear, but investigators say a drug deal might have been involved.

