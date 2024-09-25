Suspect arrested for smash-and-grab robbery at Clovis Costco

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man suspected of a smash-and-grab crime at the Clovis Costco was arrested across state lines.

Clovis police say 26-year-old Donelle Smith stole jewelry from the warehouse store earlier this month.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect smashing the jewelry display case as stunned customers back away from the crashing glass.

Police say $15,000 worth of jewelry was taken.

The investigation led authorities to Southern California near the Nevada state line where several agencies assisted with capturing Smith.

He was brought back to California last week and is now being held in the Fresno County Jail on a number of charges.