Suspect arrested for stabbing a person at a gym in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect accused of stabbing a person at a gym in Atwater has been identified and arrested.

The stabbing happened at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at In-Shape on Shaffer Road near Fortuna Avenue.

Police say 25-year-old Jaime Arias went inside the business and when an employee asked him to check in, a fight broke out.

That's when authorities say Arias stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survivie.

Officers found and arrested Arias a few blocks away from the scene.

Once Arias is medically cleared, he will be booked into jail.