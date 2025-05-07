Suspect in Fresno DUI crash that killed 2 teens makes court appearance

The man accused in an alleged DUI crash that killed two teens in east central Fresno appeared before a judge Wednesday.

The man accused in an alleged DUI crash that killed two teens in east central Fresno appeared before a judge Wednesday.

The man accused in an alleged DUI crash that killed two teens in east central Fresno appeared before a judge Wednesday.

The man accused in an alleged DUI crash that killed two teens in east central Fresno appeared before a judge Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused in an alleged DUI crash that killed two teens in east central Fresno appeared before a judge Wednesday.

The arraignment for 28-year-old Jagat Singh has been continued for two weeks.

RELATED: DUI suspect charged with murder after crash kills 2 in Fresno

A judge also revoked his bail.

That's after the Fresno County District Attorney's office filed charges against him.

Singh faces nine felony counts, including two for murder.

Police say he was behind the wheel of a stolen Range Rover when it hit another car Friday night on Clovis Avenue at Shields.

RELATED: Family members identify men killed by suspected DUI driver in east central Fresno

The teens in the other car, Maddux Greene and his best friend, Jordan Galvez, were killed.

Authorities say Singh and his passenger ran away from the crash before officers found them.

Action News has learned Singh is on probation for a prior DUI conviction in 2023.

He remains in the Fresno County Jail.