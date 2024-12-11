Suspected child molester appears in court

Anthony Escobedo appeared in court Tuesday and had to hear from some of his alleged victims as they took the stand in a preliminary hearing.

Anthony Escobedo appeared in court Tuesday and had to hear from some of his alleged victims as they took the stand in a preliminary hearing.

Anthony Escobedo appeared in court Tuesday and had to hear from some of his alleged victims as they took the stand in a preliminary hearing.

Anthony Escobedo appeared in court Tuesday and had to hear from some of his alleged victims as they took the stand in a preliminary hearing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Anthony Escobedo appeared in court Tuesday and had to hear from some of his alleged victims as they took the stand in a preliminary hearing.

Two years ago, Escobedo was arrested for a third time in connection to a Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigation in which he's facing 20 charges ranging from annoying or molesting a child to possession of child pornography to rape.

Victims related to three of the counts took the stand in court Tuesday.

One of the women says Escobedo grabbed her inappropriately when she was around 8 years old.

Another said he touched her inappropriately when she was just 5.

Both met Escobedo through Jehovah's Witnesses churches in Kingsburg and Selma.

In 2016, the church expelled Escobedo as a member after five separate reports of his behavior to police.

Two years ago, Action News recorded detectives seizing manila envelopes as they served a search warrant at churches in Kingsburg and Clovis.

Escobedo is also charged with having child pornography and is accused of exposing himself at a park right next to Freedom Elementary School in Clovis.

He will return to court Wednesday morning when more victims are expected to share their stories.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.