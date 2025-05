Suspected DUI crash in Los Banos sends car into canal, killing driver, CHP says

One person is dead following a suspected DUI crash in Los Banos on Sunday morning.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after crashing into a canal in Los Banos.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 165 near Santa Fe Grade around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a driver was attempting to pass another car when the two vehicles crashed.

The car trying to pass went into a canal and the driver died at the scene.

The driver of the second car is expected to be okay.

Investigators believe alcohol may be a factor in this crash.