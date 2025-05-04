Suspected DUI driver arrested for deadly crash in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver in Fresno could face murder charges for a crash that killed two people.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday on Shields and Clovis avenues.

Officers say 29-year-old Jagat Singh crashed into another car carrying two men, ages 18 and 19.

One of the victims died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital, where he died early Saturday morning.

Singh, who police say has a prior DUI conviction, showed signs of intoxication.

He has been booked into the Fresno County jail on several charges, including DUI and murder.