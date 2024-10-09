Suspected DUI driver hospitalized after crashing into power pole in Clovis

A man is in the hospital and a busy road is closed after an early morning car crash in Clovis.

A man is in the hospital and a busy road is closed after an early morning car crash in Clovis.

A man is in the hospital and a busy road is closed after an early morning car crash in Clovis.

A man is in the hospital and a busy road is closed after an early morning car crash in Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital and a busy road is closed after an early morning car crash in Clovis.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Barstow and Karen avenues.

Police say the driver went off the road, hitting a street light and a power pole, which then pulled down a second pole.

Barstow is now closed between Peach and Helm for the repairs.

The damage initially knocked out power to over two thousand customers, but that number is now down to about 175.

The repairs are estimated to be complete by about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say the driver suffered critical injuries and alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.