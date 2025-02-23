BreakingFresno State student-athletes accused of placing bets on their games
24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspected Fresno County arsonist arrested for obstructing firefighters

KFSN logo
Sunday, February 23, 2025 5:18AM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
Stream Central California's News and Original Shows 24/7

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected arsonist is behind bars after trying to stop firefighters from putting out a fire.

The Orange Cove Fire Protection District says on Wednesday crews were called out to Park Boulevard and 5th street for reports someone was burning items behind a business.

The agency says the suspect also tried to block firefighters from putting out the flames and then tried taking a fire hose away from the crew.

The suspect left the area and investigators later found them at the scene of another fire.

They were booked into the Fresno County Jail for arson and interfering with a firefighter.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW