Suspected Fresno County arsonist arrested for obstructing firefighters

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected arsonist is behind bars after trying to stop firefighters from putting out a fire.

The Orange Cove Fire Protection District says on Wednesday crews were called out to Park Boulevard and 5th street for reports someone was burning items behind a business.

The agency says the suspect also tried to block firefighters from putting out the flames and then tried taking a fire hose away from the crew.

The suspect left the area and investigators later found them at the scene of another fire.

They were booked into the Fresno County Jail for arson and interfering with a firefighter.