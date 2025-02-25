Suspects wanted for back-to-back robberies in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are now searching for four suspects after back-to-back robberies in Tipton.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office provided new surveillance video on Monday showing two of the armed suspects confronting customers.

One robbery happened at the Chevron off Highway 99 and Thompson Road just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the suspects robbed the clerk at gunpoint and then drove off in a Silver Camaro.

Deputies soon learned this crime was connected to a robbery at Tipton Valley Fuel on Burnett Road.

A victim was robbed in the parking lot.

The sheriff's office says the two cars used were later found burned.

No one was injured during the crimes.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office.