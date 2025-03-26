'Suspicious package' dropped off at central Fresno Walmart, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a suspicious package was dropped off at a Walmart store in central Fresno on Tuesday night.

The Fresno Police Department says the package was left at the store on Blackstone and Ashlan.

Photos from the scene show employees standing in the store's parking lot with officers near the front doors.

Officials have not yet provided any other details about the object.

Just last month, another object that was believed to be a pipe bomb was found outside the front door of the same store.

Police determined that the object was not a bomb and was not hazardous.

