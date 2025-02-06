Syrian Recipes From Home: Local author weaves her story into cookbook

A local author is sharing her journey after leaving her home country of Syria by weaving her story with recipes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inside the 100-page book, Syrian Recipes from Home, you will find not only ingredients and instructions for flavorful food, but also powerful personal stories.

Author Nour Al Mshantaf artfully intertwines recipes while sharing her family's journey from their war-torn hometown of Homs, Syria, to Fresno in 2016.

The passion project was first motivated by Nour's children.

"To let my kids see what a life that we had and to keep in their mind, that is our culture," Mshantaf said.

The authentic Syrian recipes were recreated from memory, from "Syrian Lentil Soup" (page 73) to "Syrian Salad" (page 79).

Nour says the book now gives her a sense of pride and joy.

"All your life in these pictures and these words. You present your life and ideas in this simple and wonderful words, is just really great," she said.

Dalia Hussein assisted with translations for the book, from the words to the conversion of food measurements.

"We had to work on many details, you cannot imagine, a lot of things had to be translated differently to make it happen in a book," Hussein said.

She credits Nour for her bravery and dedication throughout the more than two year process.

"You are going to be amazed when you look through that story," Hussein said.

The PAN Valley Institute also helped make the project possible.

The group supports civic engagement among immigrants in Central California.

Program coordinator Minerva Mendoza says she was inspired by Nour's strength and vulnerability.

"I saw how she would break down in certain parts and just hearing her journey, that was so touching and really humanized the story of the Syrian community," Mendoza said.

Nour says it's an honor to shine a light on the plight of refugees by sharing her own struggles and triumphs.

"We need to fight to accomplish our goals and to reach what we need," Mshantaf said.

Nour is attending school right now with hopes of becoming a teacher.

If you would like a copy of the book, you can reach out to the Pan Valley Institute.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.