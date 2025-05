Table Mountain Casino holding career fair

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a new job, you can check out plenty of opportunities at Table Mountain Casino.

This Friday, May 23, the casino is hosting a career fair on Jackpot Lane.

It's looking to hire full and part-time positions for its restaurants, bars, banquet and beverage services.

Employees benefits include free meals, paid time off and life insurance.

You can check out available positions online.

The career fair is happening from ten until two this friday.