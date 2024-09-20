Van Ness Village rallies around businesses impacted by fire

The community is coming together to help several Central Fresno businesses forced to shut down after a fire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- These are literally dark days for three businesses at Van Ness Village in Fresno's Tower District.

The electricity remains shut off at The Labyrinth Art Collective, Spokeasy, and Jazzy Jeans N Things after a damaging fire on Monday afternoon.

The Fresno Fire Department says something ignited outside the building.

Property owner David Owens commended crews for working quickly keeping most of the damage to a back storeroom, but the damage was enough to impact the individual businesses.

Owens expects a challenging process to restore power.

"Of course, we just want them to say, get an electrician, check out all the wiring, fix it up and go, but it's not going to be that easy I don't think," said Owens.

On Wednesday, Spokeasy opened its doors to sell the canned beers they had in stock and the community showed up buying up everything in their fridge.

"It's a beautiful thing, it really is. It makes us feel like we're not just trying to like take care of this on our own, we have all these people that have our back and it's just amazing," said Mike Adame, Owner Spokeasy. "It's I can't even put it into words exactly, it's wild."

The support doesn't stop there, Resistance Tattoo across the street on N Van Ness Ave is holding a flash sale on Sunday offering a selection of tattoos for $60 with all proceeds going to The Labyrinth and Spokeasy as their doors remain closed.

"Everybody does pretty much know everybody and if something happens everybody wants to help. And when I called other artists from other shops and I said, Hey, we're doing this event, you want to help? They're like yeah, I'll be there," said J Esparza, Owner Resistance Tattoo.

Jazzy's in the next building over avoided fire damage, but he pointed to where fire firefighters broke through his door trying to get to the flames.

He's already fixed the door and is open for business, even if the lights aren't on.

"I'm trying to be open. I'm coming down regardless, and I hope that people will come down, because it's hard to stay here with no business," said Bobby Griffin, Owner Jazzy Jeans N Things.

For those in Merced who might want to help out, 17th Street Public House on Main Street is hosting a fundraiser from 2pm to close on Saturday, September 21.

