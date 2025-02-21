Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month encourages young people to have healthy relationships

Teen dating violence hurts millions of young people and affects both their physical and mental well-being. However, it can be prevented.

Teen dating violence hurts millions of young people and affects both their physical and mental well-being. However, it can be prevented.

Teen dating violence hurts millions of young people and affects both their physical and mental well-being. However, it can be prevented.

Teen dating violence hurts millions of young people and affects both their physical and mental well-being. However, it can be prevented.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Your first relationship is always thrilling.

"We want that exciting dating experience," said Dr. Garine Lepejian, a pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno, "and the teen wanting to explore and dream and have possibilities to be in a safe environment."

But teen dating violence hurts millions of young people and affects both their physical and mental well-being. However, it can be prevented.

"If you find that you feel scared most of the time, that you're uncomfortable, or you have anxiety," said Coraline Robin, a licensed family and marriage therapist and Director with Balance Treatment Center, "that's probably a sign that something's off."

Dr. Lepejian says she checks in with her young patients to make sure they're in a safe relationship.

"Your primary is your medical home, right," said Dr. Lepejian. "Having a toxic relationship or experiencing teen dating violence has consequences, because teenagers can experience depression and anxiety."

The CDC's 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey showed about 1 in 12 school students experience physical dating violence, while 1 in 10 experienced sexual dating violence.

In Fresno County, data from the Marjaree Mason Center shows from 2023 to 2024, there were about 102 domestic violence reports in a school or college setting.

"Something that we see on a regular basis in schools is students talking about their boyfriend or girlfriend being toxic or their relationship is unhealthy," said Jessica Sailor, the Prevention and Education Manager at Marjaree Mason Center.

Sailor tells Action News they work with several Fresno County school districts to educate students about toxic relationships. One way is through the group's Know More program.

"We're able to go in and go over a variety of topics with them to allow them to see what a healthy relationship looks like," said Sailor.

Health experts and community advocates say open communication and talking with our teens about dating violence is key in order to break the cycle.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.