Teen helping stranger has bike stolen, Fresno Fire department gifts new one

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A kind-hearted Fresno teen stopped on his bike to help a stranger, then his bike left without him.
A thief took advantage of his selfless act.
It started on Wednesday afternoon with a call to the Fire Department of an unconscious man on a sidewalk near Fresno and Clinton.
Fresno Fire Station 5 responded and firefighters then learned a 15-year-old Gaston Middle School student stopped to help.
But during the chaos, someone stole the teen's bike.
Firefighters and "Rubber Sole Bicycles" came together to surprise the boy with a new set of wheels.