Teen helping stranger has bike stolen, Fresno Fire department gifts new one

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A kind-hearted Fresno teen stopped on his bike to help a stranger, then his bike left without him.

A thief took advantage of his selfless act.

It started on Wednesday afternoon with a call to the Fire Department of an unconscious man on a sidewalk near Fresno and Clinton.

Fresno Fire Station 5 responded and firefighters then learned a 15-year-old Gaston Middle School student stopped to help.

But during the chaos, someone stole the teen's bike.

Firefighters and "Rubber Sole Bicycles" came together to surprise the boy with a new set of wheels.