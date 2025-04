Teen hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A boy is in the hospital after a shooting in central Fresno.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Angus Street and Grant Avenue.

No word on what led to the shooting, but police say a 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot to his upper body.

It's believed he was shot in the street.

He was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Officers are working to find any witnesses or suspects.